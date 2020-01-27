Taylor Iman Jones, Rachel Potter, and More to Lead Presentations of New Musicals in NYC

New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series will feature Johnny & the Devil’s Box and Burned.

New York Theatre Barn’s New Works Series will return for a 13th season next month with presentations of two new musicals in development: J. Douglas Waterbury-Tieman's Johnny & the Devil’s Box and James Armstrong and Joshua H. Cohen's Burned. The cast of the presentations will feature Head Over Heels' Taylor Iman Jones, Brian Russell Carey (Red Roses, Green Gold), Evita's Rachel Potter, and Brian Charles Rooney (The Threepenny Opera), among others.

The 70-minute presentation will be at 7 PM on February 3 at Improv Asylum in Manhattan. Click here for tickets.

With book, music, and lyrics by Waterbury-Tieman (SeaWife), Johnny & the Devil’s Box looks at the power of music to heal broken communities through the story of a young fiddler at a crossroads with the Devil himself. The cast includes Ally Bonino, Annabelle Fox, Aaron Harrington (Rent), Potter (Evita, The Addams Family), and Waterbury-Tieman (The Robber Bridegroom, SeaWife).

READ: Goodspeed Musicals to Develop Stephen King Musical Ghost Brothers of Darkland County and J. Douglas Waterbury-Tieman's Johnny & the Devil’s Box

The presentation will be directed by Igor Goldin (Yank!), with music direction by Stephen Elkins, music supervision by Scott Wasserman, choreography by Jennifer Jancuska, and dramaturgy by Anika Chapin.

Inspired by A.A. Milne's play The Lucky One, the new musical Burned has a book by Armstrong, and music and lyrics by Cohen (Tamar of the River). Set against the global financial crisis, the musical follows two brothers whose relationship is put to the test when one is arrested for financial fraud.

The presentation will be directed by Aaron Simon Gross, with music direction by Paul Rigano, and a cast that includes Loni Ackerman (Evita, Cats), Alex Getlin (Anything Can Happen in the Theater), Amy Griffin (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas), Jones (Head Over Heels, Groundhog Day), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Renascence), Miguel Jarquin-Moreland (Jersey Boys), Daniel Plimpton (White Christmas), and Rooney.