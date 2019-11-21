Test Your Disney on Broadway Knowledge With This Jeopardy! Category

Video   Test Your Disney on Broadway Knowledge With This Jeopardy! Category
By Dan Meyer
Nov 21, 2019
 
The November 20 episode celebrated the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway with an entire category of five clues.

The November 20 episode of Jeopardy! featured an entire category dedicated to Disney on Broadway, with five clues celebrating 25 years on the Great White Way. Check out the clip above to play along!

Disney premiered on the Main Stem with the 1994 premiere of Beauty and the Beast, going on to stage productions of Aida, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, and Tarzan. A recent celebration at the New Amsterdam Theatre, the home of Aladdin, featured Whoopi Goldberg, Jelani Alladin, Gavin Creel, and many more.

WATCH: The Original Leading Ladies of Disney on Broadway Perform Together

This isn't the first time Jeopardy! has paid homage to Broadway. Hamilton, Aladdin, and the Tony Awards have all been turned into categories on the game show hosted by Alex Trebek.

See Whoopi Goldberg, Gavin Creel, and More at the Celebrating 25 Magical Years of Disney on Broadway Benefit Concert

23 PHOTOS
The Lion King welcome blessing Monica Simoes
Whoopi Goldberg Evan Zimmerman
Michael James Scott Monica Simoes
Kara Lindsay Evan Zimmerman
Josh Strickland Evan Zimmerman
Mandy Gonzalez Monica Simoes
Kerry Butler Evan Zimmerman
Merle Dandridge Monica Simoes
Sherie Rene Scott and Adam Pascal Evan Zimmerman
Andrew Barth Feldman and company Evan Zimmerman
