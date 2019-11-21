Test Your Disney on Broadway Knowledge With This Jeopardy! Category

The November 20 episode celebrated the 25th anniversary of Disney on Broadway with an entire category of five clues.

Disney premiered on the Main Stem with the 1994 premiere of Beauty and the Beast, going on to stage productions of Aida, Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Newsies, and Tarzan. A recent celebration at the New Amsterdam Theatre, the home of Aladdin, featured Whoopi Goldberg, Jelani Alladin, Gavin Creel, and many more.

This isn't the first time Jeopardy! has paid homage to Broadway. Hamilton, Aladdin, and the Tony Awards have all been turned into categories on the game show hosted by Alex Trebek.