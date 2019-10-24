Watch the Original Leading Ladies of Disney on Broadway Perform Together

By Dan Meyer
Oct 24, 2019
 
The stars visited The View to celebrating Disney’s 25 years on the Great White Way.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Disney on Broadway continued October 24 on The View with a special performance by some original leading ladies

In attendance were Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Heather Headley (The Lion King, Aida), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), Caissie Levy (Frozen), and Patti Murin (Frozen).

The sextet sang a medley of “For the First Time in Forever,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Let It Go.”

READ: Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Judy Kuhn, Lillias White, and Donna Murphy Talk Making Disney Musical Magic

Disney on Broadway has produced over a dozen shows in the past 25 years, with three currently running on Broadway: The Lion King, Frozen, and Aladdin. The year-long celebration will culminate in a concert at the New Amsterdam Theatre November 4, featuring a slew of past and current performers from Disney works.

21 Magical Moments from Disney's Broadway Productions

21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

In honor of Hercules, take a look back through the shows Disney has brought to life on the Broadway stage.

21 PHOTOS
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast.
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
A scene from The Lion King.
A scene from The Lion King Joan Marcus
<i>The Lion King</i>
The Lion King Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
A scene from Aida.
A scene from Aida Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in Mary Poppins.
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan.
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
