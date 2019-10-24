Watch the Original Leading Ladies of Disney on Broadway Perform Together

The stars visited The View to celebrating Disney’s 25 years on the Great White Way.

The 25th anniversary celebration of Disney on Broadway continued October 24 on The View with a special performance by some original leading ladies

In attendance were Susan Egan (Beauty and the Beast), Heather Headley (The Lion King, Aida), Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins), Merle Dandridge (Tarzan), Caissie Levy (Frozen), and Patti Murin (Frozen).

The sextet sang a medley of “For the First Time in Forever,” “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” “You’ll Be in My Heart,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Let It Go.”

READ: Alan Menken, Jodi Benson, Paige O'Hara, Judy Kuhn, Lillias White, and Donna Murphy Talk Making Disney Musical Magic

Disney on Broadway has produced over a dozen shows in the past 25 years, with three currently running on Broadway: The Lion King, Frozen, and Aladdin. The year-long celebration will culminate in a concert at the New Amsterdam Theatre November 4, featuring a slew of past and current performers from Disney works.

