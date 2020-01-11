TFANA's Timon of Athens, Starring Kathryn Hunter, Begins in Brooklyn January 11

The Simon Godwin–helmed staging sees Shakespeare's titular Timon re-gendered as female.

Performances begin January 11 at the Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn for Theatre For a New Audience's production of Timon of Athens starring Olivier Award winner, and frequent TFANA fixture, Kathryn Hunter as Timon. Director Simon Godwin (Measure for Measure) returns to TFANA with a re-imagining of his gender-swapped production, first seen at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2018.

Shakespeare's Timon of Athens, which is scheduled to run through February 9, is a co-production with Shakespeare Theatre Company in association with the RSC.

The production features a company made up of Shirine Babb (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Lucia; Arnie Burton (The Winter’s Tale; Machinal) as Apemantus; Helen Cespedes (Fefu and Her Friends) as Flaminia; Liam Craig (Julius Caesar; Boeing-Boeing) as Demetrius; Zachary Fine (Measure for Measure; China Doll) as Painter; Yonatan Gebeyehu (I Thought I Would Die, But I Didn’t) as Poet; Adam Langdon (The New Englanders) as Lucilius; Elia Monte-Brown (Blithe Spirit) as Alcibiades; Julia Ogilvie (That Beautiful Laugh) as Jeweller; Daniel Pearce (Machinal) as Sempronius; Dave Quay (Socrates) as Lucullus; and John Rothman (Pericles) as Flavius.

Timon of Athens follows the powerful journey of self-discovery of Timon, who, after suddenly losing her fortune, is abandoned by those who adored her during her life of opulence

This production marks the 33rd of Shakespeare’s 38-play canon that TFANA has produced. Set and costume design is by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design is by Donald Holder, sound design is by Christopher Shutt, and compositions are by Michael Bruce.