The 1977 Annie Christmas Show TV Special, Performed Live in Concert, Will Benefit The Actors Fund

The 1977 Annie Christmas Show TV Special, Performed Live in Concert, Will Benefit The Actors Fund
By Andrew Gans
Dec 12, 2019
 
The tribute to the late co-creator of Annie, Martin Charnin, will be hosted and directed by Walter Willison.
Annie_Broadway_Production_Photo_1977_ Andrea McArdle as Annie, Sandy Faison as Grace and Reid Shelton_HR.jpg
Sandy Faison, Andrea McArdle, and Reid Shelton Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

Cast members from the original Broadway production of Annie and artists who were part of the 1977 Annie Christmas TV show special will reunite December 16 at 9:30 PM at The Cutting Room.

Hosted and directed by Walter Willison, The 1977 Annie Christmas Show TV Special: Live! in Concert will pay tribute to late Annie lyricist and director Martin Charnin and will benefit The Actors Fund.

Shelly Burch and Martin Charnin
Shelly Burch and Martin Charnin

The evening will feature the talents of original Annie Andrea McArdle and Mr. Charnin’s wife, Shelly Burch, plus fellow Broadway cast members Diana Barrows, Danielle Brisebois, Edie Cowan, Sandy Faison, Robyn Finn-Moosey, Robert Fitch, Donna Graham, James Hosbein, Mary Jane Houdina, Randall Phillips, and Penny Worth, with Diane J. Findlay, Nick Corley, John Charles Kelly, Emily Elizabeth Cobb, Bridgette Graham, Elizabeth Inghram, Ron Spivak, Sophia Tzougros, and Mr. Charnin’s daughter, Sasha Charnin Morrison, who appeared in the 1977 TV special along with the Broadway cast.

The special, which originally aired December 4, 1977, found Annie and her friends trying to throw a Christmas party in a Broadway theatre. It featured songs from the shows, standards, and holiday classics.

The creative team for the concert event also includes associate director Joanna Rush, choreographer Mary Jane Houdina, assistant choreographer Robert Abdoo, musical director Steve Webber, musical supervisor Keith Levenson, costume coordinator Mitchell Bloom, and stage manager Jasmine Caamano.

The 1977 Tony-winning Best Musical Annie and the TV special both feature lyrics by Martin Charnin, music by Charles Strouse, and a book by Thomas Meehan.

The Actors Fund fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan.

Tickets are $100, $50, $30, plus a $20 food or beverage minimum.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe


