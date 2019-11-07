The Addams Family Musical Will Tour U.K. and Ireland

Matthew White will direct the 2020 tour of the Andrew Lippa show.

The 2010 Broadway musical The Addams Family, based on the characters created by Charles Addams, will launch a 2020 tour of the U.K. and Ireland July 30 at the Newcastle Theatre Royal.

Matthew White, who helmed a 2017 tour of the musical, will again direct. Casting is to be announced.

The tour will subsequently play the Liverpool Empire; Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin; Glasgow King’s Theatre; His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen; The Alexandra, Birmingham; Royal & Derngate, Northampton; New Wimbledon Theatre; Nottingham Theatre Royal; New Victoria Theatre, Woking; Churchill Theatre, Bromley; The Lowry, Salford; and New Theatre, Oxford, with additional venues to follow.

The Addams Family has a book by Jersey Boys’ Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The musical concerns Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, who has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows—she’s fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family.

The tour is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Music & Lyrics Limited, and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

For more information visit TheAddamsFamily.co.uk.

