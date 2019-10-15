The Cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice Heads to the Friends Loft

No Gunthers were harmed in the making of this photo shoot.

Who can you turn to if it hasn't been your day, your month, or even your millennium? The cast of Beetlejuice, of course!

The six principal actors—Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheiser, David Josefberg, and Leslie Krizter—all stopped by the Friends 25 New York City pop-up to pay tribute to another famous sextet, bringing a little bit of the Netherworld to Central Perk.

Check out the gallery below to see the Beetlejuice gang bring their own undead spin to the NBC hit. And can we make a plea to just go ahead and reboot the series with these guys? Who do you think should play who?

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, continues at the Winter Garden Theatre. Alex Timbers directs the staging, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical earlier this year.

