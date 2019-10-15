The Cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice Heads to the Friends Loft

Photo Features   The Cast of Broadway's Beetlejuice Heads to the Friends Loft
By Playbill Staff
Oct 15, 2019
No Gunthers were harmed in the making of this photo shoot.
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Alex Brightman Marc J. Franklin

Who can you turn to if it hasn't been your day, your month, or even your millennium? The cast of Beetlejuice, of course!

The six principal actors—Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Adam Dannheiser, David Josefberg, and Leslie Krizter—all stopped by the Friends 25 New York City pop-up to pay tribute to another famous sextet, bringing a little bit of the Netherworld to Central Perk.

Check out the gallery below to see the Beetlejuice gang bring their own undead spin to the NBC hit. And can we make a plea to just go ahead and reboot the series with these guys? Who do you think should play who?

The Cast of Beetlejuice Gets Friendsly

15 PHOTOS
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Friends NYC Pop-Up Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Alex Brightman Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Sophia Anne Caruso Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer, Sophia Anne Caruso, and Kerry Butler Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, and David Josefberg Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
David Josefberg, Kerry Butler, and Alex Brightman Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Leslie Kritzer, David Josefberg, Sophia Anne Caruso, Alex Brightman, and Kerry Butler Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Sophia Anne Caruso and Leslie Kritzer Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
Alex Brightman and David Josefberg Marc J. Franklin
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Friends Pop Up_2019_HR
David Josefberg, Alex Brightman, and Adam Dannheisser Marc J. Franklin
Share

Beetlejuice, featuring a score by Eddie Perfect and a book by Scott Brown and Anthony King, continues at the Winter Garden Theatre. Alex Timbers directs the staging, which earned eight Tony Award nods including Best Musical earlier this year.

