The Cast of Frozen Gets Cozy With Macy’s Personal Stylist

Alyssa Fox, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Ryann Redmond, and Nicholas Edwards all set out on the hunt for a concert performance outfit.

Let it go—and let Macy's Personal Stylist services do the work for you!

That was the thinking, at least, when the cast of Frozen on Broadway stopped by Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square to take advantage of the on-site service that pairs shoppers with their perfect wardrobe. The goal? To find outfits that fit their personalities for a special, in-store performance for Macy’s Star Rewards Platinum Members.

For Ryann Redmond, who plays Olaf, the style watchwords were "funky, edgy, and colorful." Co-stars Alyssa Fox (Elsa standby), Lauren Nicole Chapman (ensemble and Anna understudy) ,and Nicholas Edwards (ensemble and Kristoff understudy) also went looking for the perfect outfit in which to entertain fans.

Playbill was invited along on the shopping expedition, and captured plenty of behind-the-scenes moments from the afternoon. Watch the video above to see the three find their perfect looks, as well as a glimpse of what Macy's Personal Stylist can offer!

