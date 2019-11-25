The Cast of Frozen Gets Cozy With Macy’s Personal Stylist

toggle menu
toggle search form
Sponsored Content   The Cast of Frozen Gets Cozy With Macy’s Personal Stylist
By Playbill Staff
Nov 25, 2019
Buy Tickets to Frozen
 
Alyssa Fox, Lauren Nicole Chapman, Ryann Redmond, and Nicholas Edwards all set out on the hunt for a concert performance outfit.

Let it go—and let Macy's Personal Stylist services do the work for you!

That was the thinking, at least, when the cast of Frozen on Broadway stopped by Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square to take advantage of the on-site service that pairs shoppers with their perfect wardrobe. The goal? To find outfits that fit their personalities for a special, in-store performance for Macy’s Star Rewards Platinum Members.

For Ryann Redmond, who plays Olaf, the style watchwords were "funky, edgy, and colorful." Co-stars Alyssa Fox (Elsa standby), Lauren Nicole Chapman (ensemble and Anna understudy) ,and Nicholas Edwards (ensemble and Kristoff understudy) also went looking for the perfect outfit in which to entertain fans.

Playbill was invited along on the shopping expedition, and captured plenty of behind-the-scenes moments from the afternoon. Watch the video above to see the three find their perfect looks, as well as a glimpse of what Macy's Personal Stylist can offer!

A Look Inside Frozen’s Macy's Personal Stylist Experience

A Look Inside Frozen’s Macy's Personal Stylist Experience

13 PHOTOS
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
MyStylist at Macy's Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Ryann Redmond Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Ryann Redmond Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Ryann Redmond Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Lauren Nicole Chapman Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Lauren Nicole Chapman Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Lauren Nicole Chapman Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Nicholas Edwards Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Nicholas Edwards Playbill Staff
Frozen_Broadway_Macy's MyStylist_2019_HR
Lauren Nicole Chapman, Nicholas Edwards, and Ryann Redmond Playbill Staff
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!