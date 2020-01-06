The Ensemblist Announces This Year's Ones to Watch List

By Nathan Skethway
Jan 06, 2020
 
The popular platform honors four ensemble members from Hadestown, Beetlejuice, and more.
Mateo Melendez, Olivia Donalson, John Krause, and Susie Carroll Curtis Brown

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist announced its second annual Ones to Watch List, featuring four Broadway ensemble members: Susie Carroll (Mean Girls, The Prom), Olivia Donalson (Aladdin), John Krause (Hadestown), and Mateo Melendez (Beetlejuice).

“For seven years, we celebrated some of Broadway most venerated ensemble actors with Ensemblist Awards,” says The Ensemblist creator Mo Brady . “However, we wanted to find a way to celebrate and champion the exciting new talent hitting Broadway stages every year as well. That’s how our new Ones to Watch list was born.”

Carroll, Donalson, Krause, and Melendez were celebrated with a photo shoot by photographer Curtis Brown, and will each be featured in written pieces on TheEnsemblist.com this week.

Olivia Donalson Curtis Brown
Olivia Donalson Curtis Brown
Olivia Donalson Curtis Brown
John Krause Curtis Brown
John Krause Curtis Brown
John Krause Curtis Brown
Mateo Melendez Curtis Brown
Susie Carroll Curtis Brown
Mateo Melendez, Susie Carroll, Olivia Donalson, and John Krause Curtis Brown
Susie Carroll Curtis Brown
