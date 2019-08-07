The Ensemblist Celebrates Transgender and Non-Binary Performers

The popular platform paid tribute to the relationships with a photo shoot from THEGINGERB3ARDMEN.

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist presents its brand new "Trans and Non–Binary Actors to Know" iteration, shot by photographer THEGINGERB3ARDMEN. Featured are Kat Griffin (Play On! Festival at Classic Stage Company), Samy Nour Yournes (The Triumphant), Donnie Cianciotto (Trans Voices Cabaret), Futaba Shioda (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour), and Ezra Menes (Jagged Little Pill).

“In the theatre industry, we are used to telling stories with cisgender actors," said Mo Brady, creator of The Ensemblist. "This binary system starts with male and female chorus calls to continues through the creative process to gender-specific dressing room assignments. However, it's important to recognize that our favorite stories are ones where situations are more than black and white. The best art comes from the tricky places between our preconceived notions. These five actors are some of talented artists leading the way for trans and non-binary actors to thrive in the world of musical theatre."