The Ensemblist Celebrates Transgender and Non-Binary Performers

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photos   The Ensemblist Celebrates Transgender and Non-Binary Performers
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 07, 2019
 
The popular platform paid tribute to the relationships with a photo shoot from THEGINGERB3ARDMEN.
Kat Griffin and Samy Nour Yournes
Kat Griffin and Samy Nour Yournes

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist presents its brand new "Trans and Non–Binary Actors to Know" iteration, shot by photographer THEGINGERB3ARDMEN. Featured are Kat Griffin (Play On! Festival at Classic Stage Company), Samy Nour Yournes (The Triumphant), Donnie Cianciotto (Trans Voices Cabaret), Futaba Shioda (Rent 20th Anniversary Tour), and Ezra Menes (Jagged Little Pill).

“In the theatre industry, we are used to telling stories with cisgender actors," said Mo Brady, creator of The Ensemblist. "This binary system starts with male and female chorus calls to continues through the creative process to gender-specific dressing room assignments. However, it's important to recognize that our favorite stories are ones where situations are more than black and white. The best art comes from the tricky places between our preconceived notions. These five actors are some of talented artists leading the way for trans and non-binary actors to thrive in the world of musical theatre."

The Ensemblist Celebrates Transgender and Non-Binary Performers

The Ensemblist Celebrates Transgender and Non-Binary Performers

10 PHOTOS
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Kat Griffin THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Kat Griffin THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Samy Nour Yournes THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Samy Nour Yournes THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Donnie Cianciotto THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Donnie Cianciotto THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Futaba Shioda THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Futaba Shioda THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Ezra Menas THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
The Ensemblist_Aug 2019_Trans and NB_X_HR
Ezra Menas THEGINGERB3ARDMEN for The Ensemblist
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!