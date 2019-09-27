The Ensemblist Celebrates Understudies of Color on Broadway

The popular platform paid tribute to performers of color pushing the industry forward with a photo shoot by Kat Griffin.

Continuing its series shining the spotlight on Broadway’s unsung heroes, The Ensemblist presents a brand new shoot by photographer Kat Griffin, celebrating performers of color who understudy major roles on Broadway. Featured are Ahmad Simmons and Khaila Wilcoxon of Hadestown, Law Dunford and Jessie Hooker-Bailey of Waitress, and Curtis Holland of Mean Girls.

“Theatre audiences love seeing their favorite stories reinterpreted in new ways," said Mo Brady, creator of The Ensemblist. "As understudies of color, these five talented actors do so every time they go on for the roles they cover. As Dawn and Cal in Waitress, Aaron in Mean Girls, and Orpheus and Eurydice in Hadestown, they are each finding ways to show audiences the truths of our favorite theatre stories—beyond the color of their characters' skin."

Flip through photos from the shoot below:

