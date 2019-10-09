The Glass Menagerie Opens at The Wild Project

Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch co-direct the Tennessee Williams classic, with inspiration from horror film master Wes Craven.

A new production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, inspired by the horror films of Wes Craven, opens at The Wild Project Off-Broadway October 10. Co-directed by Tony nominee Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch, the play is re-imagined as if Tom Wingfield is reliving the story through a nightmarish lens.

The Ruth Stage production stars Ginger Grace as Amanda Wingfield, Matt de Rogatis as Tom, Alexandra Rose as Laura Wingfield, and Spencer Scott as The Gentlemen Caller.

The creative team includes set designer Jessie Bonaventure, lighting designer Steven Wolf, and sound designer Jesse Meckl. The show, which continues through October 20, features an original score by Sean Haggerty, inspired by The Exorcist soundtrack.