The Glass Menagerie Opens at The Wild Project

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   The Glass Menagerie Opens at The Wild Project
By Olivia Clement
Oct 09, 2019
 
Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch co-direct the Tennessee Williams classic, with inspiration from horror film master Wes Craven.
Spencer Scott and Alexandra Rose in The Glass Menagerie
Spencer Scott and Alexandra Rose in The Glass Menagerie

A new production of Tennessee Williams' The Glass Menagerie, inspired by the horror films of Wes Craven, opens at The Wild Project Off-Broadway October 10. Co-directed by Tony nominee Austin Pendleton and Peter Bloch, the play is re-imagined as if Tom Wingfield is reliving the story through a nightmarish lens.

The Ruth Stage production stars Ginger Grace as Amanda Wingfield, Matt de Rogatis as Tom, Alexandra Rose as Laura Wingfield, and Spencer Scott as The Gentlemen Caller.

The creative team includes set designer Jessie Bonaventure, lighting designer Steven Wolf, and sound designer Jesse Meckl. The show, which continues through October 20, features an original score by Sean Haggerty, inspired by The Exorcist soundtrack.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!