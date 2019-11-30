The Gospel of John, Conceived and Performed by Ken Jennings, Begins Off-Broadway

By Olivia Clement
Nov 30, 2019
 
Jennings brings the Gospel to life at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture.
Ken Jennings in <i>The Gospel of John</i>
Ken Jennings in The Gospel of John Maria Baranova

Performances begin November 30 at the Sheen Center for Thought & Culture for the Off-Broadway premiere of The Gospel of John. The monologue play is conceived and performed by Broadway actor Ken Jennings (Sweeney Todd), who brings the canonical Gospel to life onstage.

Directed by John Pietrowski (Artistic Director of Playwrights Theatre of New Jersey), The Gospel of John will officially open December 8.

"I memorized this first as a prayer, not as a play," says Ken Jennings. "I started memorizing The Gospel of John as a spiritual practice during a difficult time in my life. I've always had an affinity for John, which has always seemed to truly be a firsthand narrative by a man who was actually there."

The Gospel of John, which plays a limited run through December 29, features scenic design by Charlie Corcoran (The O'Casey Trilogy), lighting design by Abigail Hoke-Brady (MukhAgni), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Sunset Boulevard), and sound design by M. Florian Staab (Dublin Carol).

