The Hip Hop Nutcracker Will Return to the Road This Holiday Season

Lortel Award-winning KPOP choreographer Jennifer Weber helms the production that blends Tchaikovsky’s original work with rap and hip hop.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker will be remounted for a 30-city tour this holiday season, with performances beginning November 7 at the Civic Theatre in San Diego. Jennifer Weber, the Lucille Lortel Award-winning choreographer of KPOP, directs and choreographs the modern take on Tchaikovsky’s Christmas classic that uses hip hop and rap to tell the story.

The production will also air this fall and winter in local PBS markets across the U.S. in tandem with the tour. The broadcast will be available on the free streaming platform AllArts beginning September 27 at 8 PM. The tour was filmed in partnership with the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

The cast features Lisa “LBOOGIE” Bauford, Randi “Rascal” Freitas, Lily Frias, Seth “Reaktion” Hillard, Brandon Ron, Dustin Payne, Jarvis L. Benson, DJ Boo, and Kurtis Blow.

The creative team includes lighting designer Burke Wilmore, video designer Moe Shahrooz, and costume designer Whitney Adams. Original beats and remixes are by DJ Boo.

Tony-winning producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill) presents The Hip Hop Nutcracker, which will play dates in Portland, Seattle, Denver, Atlanta, Ft. Lauderdale, and Detroit.

For a complete tour itinerary visit, HipHopNutcracker.com.

