The Illusionists–The Magic of the Holidays Ends Broadway Run January 5

By Andrew Gans, Dan Meyer
Jan 05, 2020
 
The limited engagement, featuring six different acts, plays the Neil Simon Theatre.
The Illusionists–The Magic of the Holidays ends its Broadway run at the Neil Simon Theatre January 5 following a limited engagement of 60 performances. Concluding its fifth season, the spectacle, which began performances November 29, 2019, welcomed six magic acts to the stage for a mystifying holiday show for all ages.

Starring in the production are Dom Chambers (The Showman), Eric Chien (The Manipulator), Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Paul Dabek (The Trickster), Kevin James (The Inventor), and Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable).

Serving as creative director is Neil Dorward alongside Creative Producer Simon Painter and Executive Producer Tim Lawson with Producers MagicSpace Entertainment and The Works Entertainment. Tim Lawson serves as executive producer.

Behind-the-scenes are set designer and technical director Vincent Schonbrodt, costume designer Angela Aaron, lighting designer Hugo Mercier Bosseny, video designer Philippe Dumas, and sound designer Ben Selke.

The Illusionists first played Broadway in 2014.

