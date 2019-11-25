WATCH: The Illusionists’ Paul Dabek Answers Our Questions and Shows Us Some Magic in His ‘Elevator Pitch’

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays plays the Neil Simon Theatre starting November 29.

It's not unfamiliar to those who have performed at Feinstein's/54 Below—the ride from the green room on the 10th floor down to the basement, where the stage is located, can take awhile. How to make good use of that time? Ahead of the return to Broadway of The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays, Paul Dabek joined Playbill for his "Elevator Pitch." Watch “The Trickster” in the video above.

The Illusionists—Magic of the Holidays runs November 29 through January 5, 2020, at the Neil Simon Theatre. The production, directed by Neil Dorward, hails from producers Simon Painter, Tim Lawson, MagicSpace Entertainment, and The Works Entertainment. Tim Lawson serves as executive producer.

The production will also feature Don Chambers (The Showman), Eric Chien (The Manipulator), Chris Cox (The Mentalist), Kevin James (The Inventor), Enzo Weyne (The Unforgettable), and Verba Shadow Theatre.

The Illusionists first played Broadway in 2014 and returned most recently with the first Magic of the Holidays show last year at the Marquis Theatre.