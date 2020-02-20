The Inheritance Sets Closing Dates on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Broadway News   The Inheritance Sets Closing Dates on Broadway
By Olivia Clement
Feb 20, 2020
Buy Tickets to The Inheritance
 
The two-part epic from Matthew Lopez will play its final performance in March.
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Andrew Burnap and Kyle Soller Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

The Broadway premiere of Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance, directed by Stephen Daldry, will play its final performance at the Ethel Barrymore Theater March 15. The two-part epic, which opened last fall, will have played 46 previews (28 of The Inheritance Part 1 and 18 of The Inheritance Part 2) and 138 performances (86 of The Inheritance Part 1 and 52 of The Inheritance Part 2) at the time of closing.

A re-imagining of E.M. Forster's Howards End in present-day New York City, The Inheritance follows a cross-generational group of men as they deal with the aftermath of the AIDS crisis and what it means to be gay in contemporary America.

The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade

READ: How Howards End Led Matthew Lopez to Write His Unapologetically Gay Magnum Opus The Inheritance

The Broadway cast features Jordan Barbour, Ryan M. Buggle, Jonathan Burke, Andrew Burnap, Darryl Gene Daughtry Jr., Dylan Frederick, Tony Goldwyn, Kyle Harris, Paul Hilton, Samuel H. Levine, Carson McCalley, Tre Ryder, Lois Smith, Kyle Soller, and Arturo Luís Soria.

READ: Why The Inheritance Is ‘The Greatest Netflix Binge’ on Broadway

Goldwyn, who joined the cast January 5, was set to temporarily replace John Benjamin Hickey during a four-month leave of absence while Hickey directs Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway. Goldwyn will now stay with the show through the remainder of the run.

The company of The Inheritance also includes understudies Mark H. Dold, Kate Goehring, Sam Lilja, Jake Odmark, Matthew Russell, Bradley James Tejeda, and Reggie D. White.

READ: Why Andrew Burnap Was Initially 'Never' Going to Be in The Inheritance

The staging features sets and costumes by Tony winner Bob Crowley, lighting by Jon Clark, sound design by Tony winner Paul Arditti and Christopher Reid, and original music by Paul Englishby.

The Inheritance is produced on Broadway by Tom Kirdahy, Sonia Friedman Productions, and Hunter Arnold.

Check Out New Photos From Broadway's The Inheritance, Featuring Tony Goldwyn

Check Out New Photos From Broadway's The Inheritance, Featuring Tony Goldwyn

13 PHOTOS
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Tony Goldwyn Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Kyle Soller, Paul Hilton, and Tony Goldwyn Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Paul HIlton and Kyle Soller Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast of The Inheritance Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Samuel H. Levine and Paul Hilton Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Cast Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The Inheritance_Broadway_2020_Production Photos_X_HR
Tony Goldwyn and Paul Hilton Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!