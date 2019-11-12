The Inheritance’s John Benjamin Hickey Talks About the Fate of That Peter Luger Scene

The Tony winner dropped by Watch What Happens Live to talk about the two-part play and his upcoming Broadway directorial debut with Plaza Suite.

Peter Luger’s Steakhouse got scorched by The New York Times in a recent review, but The Inheritance won’t be changing a scene set in the restaurant any time soon. In the above interview on the After Show of Watch What Happens Live, Broadway star John Benjamin Hickey said they changed a line for a couple of nights, but playwright Matthew Lopez ultimately decided the scene should remain the same.

The Tony winner plays a billionaire gay Republican who would never listen to a New York Times review anyway, Hickey said to host Andy Cohen and Sex and the City’s Kristin Davis. Joining the show behind the bar were Hickey's The Inheritance co-stars Jonathan Burke, Carson McCalley, Arturo Luís Soria, and Kyle Harris.

And while Hickey isn’t nervous about directing Matthew Broderick or Sarah Jessica Parker in the upcoming Broadway revival of Plaza Suite, he is feeling the pressure of helming his first show on the Great White Way.

READ: Marc Shaiman Will Write New Music for Plaza Suite Revival

Watch above to also hear what the star thought of the New York Times interview with Patti LuPone and why Davis wants a Sex and the City musical. (Note: the video is NSFW due to some strong language). Below, Hickey talks about his former co-stars including Denzel Washington, Cate Blanchett, and Laura Linney.

