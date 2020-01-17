The Legacy of Andrew Lloyd Webber: An Interactive Timeline

The composer of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, and many others has had a lot to celebrate throughout his career. Do you know all of the high notes?

Andrew Lloyd Webber has had a lot to celebrate throughout his musical theatre career. Whether it's a Tony Award win, a Broadway musical premiere, or the stage debut of a brand-new piece, the Evita and The Phantom of the Opera maestro has spent five decades creating work theatre fans enjoy around the globe.

From his first Broadway opening in 1971 to his Lifetime Achievement Tony Award in 2018—and everything in between—check out some of his myriad milestones (on both sides of the pond) in the timeline below.

After exploring the timeline, check out Unmasked, a world-premiere musical revue featuring stories and songs from his life and work, at Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey. Performances begin January 30; visit PaperMill.org to learn more. Several Lloyd Webber alums star in the show, including Mamie Parris (Cats), Amy Justman (The Phantom of the Opera), and Bronson Norris Murphy (Love Never Dies).

