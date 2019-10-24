The Lightning Thief Cast Members Join Rob Rokicki’s Monstersongs Concert

The Feinstein’s/54 Below performance will also include the NYC premiere of a virtual reality game based on the album.

The Lightning Thief company members Izzy Figueroa, Sam Leicht, Sarah Beth Pfeifer, and T. Shyvonne Stewart will perform during the October 29 concert presentation of Rob Rokicki’s Monstersongs at Feinstein’s/54 Below.

Rokicki, the composer of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, is part of the previously announced cast that includes Julia Murney (Wicked), Tiffany Mann (Waitress), and Katrina Rose Didericksen (Hairspray). Monstersongs adds depth to the dastardly creature’s personal stories by sharing them through the eyes of a young boy.

INTERVIEW: The Lightning Thief Composer Rob Rokicki Tells a New Perspective in Upcoming Monstersongs Concert

Following the performance, the audience will be able to try a new virtual reality game based on Monstersongs. The VR experience was created by Denise Koch using David O’Neill’s artwork from the album’s graphic novel.

The concert will be directed by Max Friedman and music directed by Rokicki and Dan Mertzlufft. It is produced by Undivided Productions in Association with Jamie Maletz Musicals.