The Man in the White Suit to Close Early in the West End

The London comedy opened at Wyndham's Theatre October 8.

The West End production of The Man in the White Suit will end its run earlier than expected at Wyndham's Theatre. Performances will now end December 7, instead of the previously announced January 11, 2020, with the production citing low sales.

The play, an adaptation of the 1951 Ealing Studios comedy, opened in London October 8 after a three-week run at Theatre Royal Bath. Olivier winner Sean Foley directs.

THE VERDICT: Read Reviews for The Man in the White Suit in the West End

The cast is led by Stephen Mangan and Kara Tointon, with Sue Johnston, Richard Cordery, Richard Durden, Delroy Atkinson, Katie Bernstein, Ben Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie, and Katherine Toy.

The production also features original music by Noah and the Whale frontman Charlie Fink, choreography by Lizzi Gee, sets and costumes by Michael Taylor, lighting by Mark Henderson, and sound design and incidental music by Ben and Max Ringham.

