The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Star Rachel Brosnahan Will Headline Benefit Reading of Play Yourself

Lee Sunday Evans will direct the reading of Harry Kondoleon's play for New York Theatre Workshop.

Golden Globe Award and Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will star in a reading of Harry Kondoleon's Play Yourself October 7 at New York Theatre Workshop.

Directed by Obie winner Lee Sunday Evans, the Off-Broadway reading will benefit NYTW’s Artist Workshop and Education programming.

“Harry Kondoleon has been at the heart of New York Theatre Workshop longer than I have," says Artistic Director James C. Nicola. “I came to NYTW in 1988 with the hope of doing Play Yourself, and I’m honored to have the chance to see it again on our stage."

The event welcomes Brosnahan back to the NYTW stage after her performance in the sold-out run of Othello in 2016, appearing alongside David Oyelowo and Daniel Craig. Additional casting will be announced shortly.

Play Yourself is part of a year-long celebration of New York Theatre Workshop’s 40th anniversary, featuring a variety of events honoring the past and celebrating the future. Single tickets are available at NYTW.org.

Opening September 23 at New York Theatre Workshop are the New York premiere of Mfoniso Udofia’s runboyrun, directed by Loretta Greco (The Story), and In Old Age, directed by Awoye Timpo (Good Grief).

