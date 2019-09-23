The Metropolitan Opera’s 2019–2020 Season Opens September 23 With Porgy and Bess

Eric Owens and Angel Blue take on the title roles in the staging, marking the first time the Gershwin and Heyward opera has been presented at the Met in 30 years.

New York City’s Metropolitan Opera kicks off its new season with Porgy and Bess, opening in a gala celebration September 23. The staging, a co-production with English National Opera and Dutch National Opera, hails from director James Robinson. David Robertson conducts.

Eric Owens and Angel Blue take on the title roles of the Gershwin and Heyward opera, leading a cast that also includes Golda Schultz as Clara, Latonia Moore as Serena, Denyce Graves as Maria, Frederick Ballentine as Sportin’ Life, Alfred Walker as Crown, and Ryan Speedo Green as Jake.

The creative team also boasts a handful of Broadway veterans. The production features choreography by Tony nominee Camille A. Brown, costumes by Tony winner Catherin Zuber, sets by Tony winner Michael Yeargan, lighting by Tony winner Donald Holder, and projection design by Luke Halls.

The Met continues its tradition of broadcasting the opening night presentation live on screens throughout Times Square. Performances will continue through October 16, with the staging returning to the repertory for seven performances in early 2020. The production will be broadcast live in movie theatres February 1.

READ: Porgy and Bess, an Anna Netrebko Puccini Triple Bill, More Set for Metropolitan Opera’s 2019–2020 Season

Other titles comprising the early rounds of repertory offerings in the roster include Massenet’s Manon led by Lisette Oropesa, Puccini’s Turandot and Madama Butterfly (the former conducted by music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin), and Verdi’s Macbeth, with Plácido Domingo poised to sing the title role—amid a variety of harassment and misconduct allegations—opposite Anna Netrebko.

Four other works join Porgy and Bess as productions new to the Met stage: Philip Glass’ Akhnaten, Berg’s Wozzeck, Handel’s Agrippina, and Wagner’s Der Fliegende Hollander.

