The New Harmony Project Now Accepting Applications for 2020 Conference

Writers can apply for two different types of residencies at the annual spring conference in Indiana.

The New Harmony Project, an organization dedicated to supporting writers whose work emanates hope, is now accenting applications for its 34th annual conference next year. Held each spring in New Harmony, Indiana, the conference hosts artists from around the world for two weeks of dedicated script development.

The 34th annual New Harmony Project conference will take place May 17–31, 2020. Applications are now being accepted through October 1.

This year's conference supported new works by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Robert Schenkkan (All the Way), Donnetta Lavinia Grays (Last Night and the Night Before), Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), and Erika Dickerson-Despenza (Cullud Wattah), among other writers.

The 2020 conference will offer two types of residency: Writers in Full Development are joined by a full cast and creative team, and spend their time working on one specific project. Writers in Residence are offered support to work on multiple projects, and afforded the freedom and flexibility to immerse themselves in their own creative process.

Applicants who are parents have the opportunity to receive additional support through the Parent Residency program.

