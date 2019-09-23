The Old Globe, Ars Nova, St. Ann's Warehouse, and More Are Hiring

PUBLIC RELATIONS ASSOCIATE, The Old Globe

The Old Globe, San Diego’s largest performing arts organization and a recognized leader among American regional theatres, seeks a bilingual individual with a background in community-based work and/or theatre and interest or experience in PR to be Public Relations Associate. The PR Associate will work with the media and directly with the public to promote The Old Globe, our shows, and our community-wide Arts Engagement programs.

RENTALS COORDINATOR (PART-TIME), Ars Nova

This new flexible part-time position reports to the General Manager and is ideal for an emerging arts administrator or artist. Our Rentals Coordinator serves as the point person for all rental inquiries and bookings in our multiple spaces. Ars Nova’s spaces include a luxury penthouse loft used for Events, Parties, Workshops, Readings, Concerts, and rehearsals, along with a 99-seat Jewel-box Theater in midtown and a 199-seat historic black box theater in Greenwich Village. In between Ars Nova’s discovery, development, and launch activities, we rent the spaces to other producers and organizations to support our mission.

ASSOCIATE GENERAL MANAGER, St. Ann's Warehouse

The Associate General Manager is a vital member of the programming and producing team. The AGM is responsible for administering the organization’s master calendar; organizing all internal communications about the schedule; creating and administering budgets and contracts; managing a space rental program; overseeing operations of SAW’s concessionaire; and supporting the Company Manager and artists’ services.

MANAGING DIRECTOR, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater

This position reports to and works with the Artistic Director, oversees all marketing efforts and works closely with the management services team, production teams, and other Rattlestick core team members and affiliated artists.

DIRECTOR OF AUDIENCE SERVICES, Park Avenue Armory

Overseeing all Front of House and Box Office Operations the Director of Audience Services will create and sustain a positive customer experience for patrons, visitors and guests of the Armory. This position is responsible for recruiting, training and motivating a strong team of Front of House and Box Office staff to insure the highest level of customer service.

DATA ANALYTICS MANAGER, McCarter Theatre Center

The Data Analytics Manager tracks and analyzes patron data and engagement patterns for all of McCarter’s programming, while managing the measurement of results from various sales channels and developing best practice revenue management strategies. Position requirements include a minimum of three years previous experience in marketing and/or sales, exceptional communication skills, strong computer knowledge, and experience with CRM/ticketing system database (Tessitura strongly preferred) and Google Analytics

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, INSTITUTIONAL PARTNERSHIPS, The Public Theater

The Public Theater is seeking a savvy, outgoing member to join the Director of Institutional Partnerships in cultivating, building, and maintaining high quality relationships and innovative partnerships. The Public Theater continues to create the canon of American theater by providing a wide breadth of programming to audiences in partnership with pillars of arts and culture philanthropy like the Ford Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Jerome L. Greene Foundation, and with corporate entities like Bloomberg, Bank of America and JetBlue. The Associate Director of Institutional Partnerships will work to steward and support existing relationships, while continually developing new institutional partners.

SUBSCRIPTIONS & GROUP SALES MANAGER, Hartford Stage Company

Tony Award-winning Hartford Stage seeks a full-time Subscriptions and Group Sales Manager to manage and report on all facets of subscriber services and manage group sales for all shows. Primary responsibilities include teaching and engendering superior customer relations skills to the customer service representatives; leading the administration of subscription packages in the box office software; and promoting Hartford Stage to the tourism community.

BUSINESS MANAGER, Play On Shakespeare

Business Manager will implement and manage day-to-day financial-related activities of the company to include accounting, bookkeeping, budgeting, and strategic planning. In addition, Business Manager will work with Executive Director, Producer and Program Director to establish office systems that support organizational flexibility and efficiency.

PART-TIME ASST. BOX OFFICE TREASURER, Reno Productions, Inc dba Westside Theatre

Assistant Box Office Treasurer is often the first face a patron sees at the Westside Theatre. Excellent customer service and communication skills, and the ability to coordinate with other front of house staff, production staff, and WST administration is a necessity. Schedule has some flexibility, but does include evenings, weekends, and some holidays. The position is part-time (20 hours/week).

COMPANY MANAGER, Arena Stage

Arena Stage at the Mead Center for American Theater, a national center for the production, presentation, development, and study of the American Theater seeks professional and energetic candidates for the Company Manager position. Strong interpersonal and effective communication skills in a fast-paced environment are necessary for this position. Requires occasional evening & weekend work.

DEVELOPMENT ASSISTANT, LEADERSHIP GIVING, The Public Theater

The Public is looking to hire a Development Assistant, Leadership Giving position in the Major Gifts–Leadership Giving team. The position will support high-level fundraising efforts to support the mission of The Public Theater. The Development Assistant, Leadership Giving will execute administrative functions including tracking deadlines and activity, maintaining database records and updating information, drafting donor communication as needed, and serving the Department’s staffing needs for special events.

AN NUO SPIRITUAL DANCE & ART IS LOOKING FOR A MANAGER, An Nuo Spiritual Dance & Art

Job duties will include booking performances, managing company rehearsals, shows and tours, fundraising money, communicating with dancers and other artists about schedule, sending contracts, among others. Looking for someone willing to work with multicultural people, with strong communication skills, a positive energy, a strong passion for the arts and a supportive attitude in the creation process of the director/choreographer.



