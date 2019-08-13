The Phantom of the Opera’s Jeremy Stolle to Play Feinstein’s/54 Below

toggle menu
toggle search form
Cabaret & Concert News   The Phantom of the Opera’s Jeremy Stolle to Play Feinstein’s/54 Below
By Adam Hetrick
Aug 13, 2019
 
Ali Ewoldt will also appear in the benefit concert for Broadway Hearts, a non-profit that brings entertainment to children in New York-area hospitals.
Jeremy Stolle
Jeremy Stolle

Jeremy Stolle, a 10-year veteran of the Broadway cast of The Phantom of the Opera, will play a one-night-only benefit concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below August 18 at 9:30 PM.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the non-profit organization Broadway Hearts, which brings entertainment to children in New York-area hospitals.

SEE WHERE YOUR FAVORITE BROADWAY STARS ARE APPEARING IN CONCERT AND ONSTAGE AT PLAYBILL UNIVERSE

The concert will feature appearances by The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, as well as Heather Lundstedt, Elliot Greer, Arri L. Simon, and students from the Institute for American Musical Theatre. They will be backed by The Unreachable Stars Band.

In addition to his performance as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Stolle also appeared in the Disney stage premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Paper Mill Playhouse.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!