The Phantom of the Opera’s Jeremy Stolle to Play Feinstein’s/54 Below

Ali Ewoldt will also appear in the benefit concert for Broadway Hearts, a non-profit that brings entertainment to children in New York-area hospitals.

Jeremy Stolle, a 10-year veteran of the Broadway cast of The Phantom of the Opera, will play a one-night-only benefit concert at Feinstein’s/54 Below August 18 at 9:30 PM.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit the non-profit organization Broadway Hearts, which brings entertainment to children in New York-area hospitals.

The concert will feature appearances by The Phantom of the Opera’s Ali Ewoldt, as well as Heather Lundstedt, Elliot Greer, Arri L. Simon, and students from the Institute for American Musical Theatre. They will be backed by The Unreachable Stars Band.

In addition to his performance as Raoul in The Phantom of the Opera, Stolle also appeared in the Disney stage premiere of The Hunchback of Notre Dame at Paper Mill Playhouse.

For tickets, visit 54Below.com.

