The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla Joins Peter Pan-Inspired Musical Fly

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla Joins Peter Pan-Inspired Musical Fly
By Dan Meyer
Jan 09, 2020
Buy Tickets to Fly
 
Betrayal_Broadway_Opening_Night_Arrivals_2019_HR
Isabelle McCalla Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Casting is complete, with several Broadway alums joining the La Jolla Playhouse production.

The Prom alum Isabelle McCalla will play Tink in the La Jolla Playhouse’s production of Fly, a musical inspired by Peter Pan beginning performances February 18. The Broadway alum joins the previously announced Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Wendy and Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as Peter Pan.

Also joining the cast are Broadway alums Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Hook, Nehal Joshi (All My Sons) as Smee, Jeremy Davis (Cats) as Noodler, Nick Eibler (The Prom) as Nibs, Collin Jeffery (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Curly, Daniel Quadrino (Wicked) as Toodles, and Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as Max. Additional principals include Victor E. Chan as Boris, Audrey Cymone as Slightly/Jane, Elyse LaFontaine as Crocodile, Sean Pope as Twins, and David Price as Skylights.

Cast_Fly_La_Jolla_HR
The cast of Fly at La Jolla Playhouse. Jim Carmody

Rounding out the ensemble are Hettie Barnhill, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Victoria Fiore, Shonica Gooden, Amara Granderson, Masumi Iwai, Emily Grace Kersey, Kamille Upshaw, and Naomi C. Walley, with Lillith Freund, Jimmy Larkin, Jake Millgard, and Alexia Sky as swings.

Fly is based on on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), music by Bill Sherman (In the Heights) and lyrics by Kirsten Childs and Joseph. Jeffrey Seller directs the production, with choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand) and Stephanie Klemons (In the Heights).

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Paul Tazewell, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, music supervisor Will Van Dyke, aerial designer Pichón Baldinu, wig designer Charles LaPointe, makeup designer Joe Dulude II, fight director Steve Rankin, dramaturg Gabriel Greene, and production stage manager Anjee Nero. Casting is by Patrick Goodwin of Telsey + Company.

Fly is scheduled to play through March 29 in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre.

Production Photos: The Prom on Broadway

Production Photos: The Prom on Broadway

5 PHOTOS
The_Prom_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_5_758.5399_Christopher Sieber and the cast in THE PROM, Photo by Deen van Meer, 2018_HR.jpg
Christopher Sieber and cast Deen van Meer
The_Prom_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_4_758.6672_Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen in THE PROM, Photo by Deen van Meer, 2018_HR.jpg
Isabelle McCalla and Caitlin Kinnunen Deen van Meer
The_Prom_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_2_758.6036_Josh Lamon, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmankasas, Angie Schworer and the cast in THE PROM, Photo by Deen van Meer, 2018_HR.jpg
Josh Lamon, Beth Leavel, Brooks Ashmanskas, Angie Schworer, and cast Deen van Meer
The_Prom_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_3_758.4416_The cast of The Prom in THE PROM, Photo by Deen van Meer, 2018_HR.jpg
Cast of The Prom Deen van Meer
The_Prom_Broadway
The_Prom_Broadway
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Regional News
Read the latest news about theatre produced outside of New York City.
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.


Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements
to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us
by whitelisting playbill.com
with your ad blocker.
Thank you!