The Prom’s Isabelle McCalla Joins Peter Pan-Inspired Musical Fly

Casting is complete, with several Broadway alums joining the La Jolla Playhouse production.

The Prom alum Isabelle McCalla will play Tink in the La Jolla Playhouse’s production of Fly, a musical inspired by Peter Pan beginning performances February 18. The Broadway alum joins the previously announced Storm Lever (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) as Wendy and Lincoln Clauss (Bat Out of Hell) as Peter Pan.

Also joining the cast are Broadway alums Eric Anderson (Waitress) as Hook, Nehal Joshi (All My Sons) as Smee, Jeremy Davis (Cats) as Noodler, Nick Eibler (The Prom) as Nibs, Collin Jeffery (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Curly, Daniel Quadrino (Wicked) as Toodles, and Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as Max. Additional principals include Victor E. Chan as Boris, Audrey Cymone as Slightly/Jane, Elyse LaFontaine as Crocodile, Sean Pope as Twins, and David Price as Skylights.

Rounding out the ensemble are Hettie Barnhill, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Victoria Fiore, Shonica Gooden, Amara Granderson, Masumi Iwai, Emily Grace Kersey, Kamille Upshaw, and Naomi C. Walley, with Lillith Freund, Jimmy Larkin, Jake Millgard, and Alexia Sky as swings.

Fly is based on on the J.M. Barrie novel Peter and Wendy with a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo), music by Bill Sherman (In the Heights) and lyrics by Kirsten Childs and Joseph. Jeffrey Seller directs the production, with choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton, Bandstand) and Stephanie Klemons (In the Heights).

The creative team includes scenic designer Anna Louizos, costume designer Paul Tazewell, lighting designer Howell Binkley, sound designer Nevin Steinberg, music supervisor Will Van Dyke, aerial designer Pichón Baldinu, wig designer Charles LaPointe, makeup designer Joe Dulude II, fight director Steve Rankin, dramaturg Gabriel Greene, and production stage manager Anjee Nero. Casting is by Patrick Goodwin of Telsey + Company.

Fly is scheduled to play through March 29 in the Playhouse’s Mandell Weiss Theatre.

