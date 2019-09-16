The Public Theater, Steps on Broadway, TodayTix, and More Are Hiring

From auditions to administrative roles, Playbill is the online source for careers in theatre. Check out our selection of available theatrical administrative positions below.

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, Theatre Forward

The Executive Director will create innovative ways for Theatre Forward to achieve its long-term vision of advancing American theatre and the communities they serve. Reporting to the board of directors, the Executive Director will grow the breadth and depth of financial support that advances the respective missions and programs of Theatre Forward’s members.

FRONT DESK ASSISTANT, HCKR Agency

HCKR Agency is seeking a full-time Front Desk Assistant to start ASAP. Responsibilities include answering phones, updating client information, assisting agents, submitting clients for projects, etc. Looking for someone who has knowledge of MS Word & Excel, is organized, detail-oriented, a multi-tasker, and friendly.

ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR, PAYROLL AND BENEFITS, The Public Theater

This position oversees the work of payroll, benefits in the Human Resources (HR) department. The HR team at the Public Theater helps to create an engaging employee experience for an incredibly talented group of colleagues across artistic, production and administrative departments. Supported by a team of two, the Senior Manager will ensure we continue to run an efficient and effective payroll and benefits function. S/he will work with the rest of the team to drive continued improvement towards our goal of being trusted advisors across the Public.

ACCOUNT ASSOCIATE, LaPlaca Cohen

The Account Associate will work across the account and media teams to help coordinate all advertising, design, and media work streams in-house. This role will require enthusiastic teamwork; adaptability to ever-changing project types and requirements; strategic and analytical thinking; and powerful communication skills.

COMPANY MANAGER, Ivan T. Productions

Seeking Company Manager for Off-Off Broadway production of new play. Duties include contracts, payroll (working with a payroll service), and general admin support during pre-production process, as well as during rehearsals and performance run. Please note that there would be an initial 2-3 week pre-production period starting immediately, and then, after a hiatus of about three months, another eight weeks of work starting in January 2020.

OFFICE/ COMMUNICATIONS COORDINATOR, Not for Profit Private Social Club

This unique position is responsible for all aspects of office coordination and communications including: front line IT support, phone system management (VOIP), answering phones, ordering office supplies, maintaining vendor relationships and general administrative support to the General Manager and Director of Operations. Communications include: email blasts, management of all email lists and groups, execution of branded content, all printed materials, website management and social media.

BUSINESS MANAGER, Steps on Broadway

Steps on Broadway, the internationally-recognized dance training center located on the Upper West Side, seeks candidates for Business Manager to manage all accounting functions, manage payroll, and support the human resources. Successful candidates will have three years bookkeeping experience (expertise with QuickBook a plus), be highly organized and detail-oriented and be able to work independently. The position is full-time with benefits.

BOX OFFICE ASSISTANT - PART TIME, MCC Theater

This audience services team member will report directly to the Director of Audience Services while working very closely with the Ticketing Manager and play a vital role at managing relationships with MCC audiences, including Subscribers and Single Ticket Buyers. The ideal candidates will have prior box office experience. Experience and familiarity with Spektrix preferred.

COMMUNICATIONS AND EVENTS MANAGER, Pier55, Inc.

Pier55, a non-profit park and arts organization located in Hudson River Park and slated to open in May 2021, is seeking an experienced Communications and Events Manager to join the team. This position is responsible for implementing the strategy and tactics of the park’s public identity and messaging, under the direction and supervision of the External Relations Director. This position also manages all day-to-day needs for various forms of digital and physical communication, and may also serve as a public liaison for the park with media, civic and community leaders and artists/arts organizations

MARKETING MANAGER, NYC, TodayTix

TodayTix is seeking a theater-obsessed marketing professional to join our team! The ideal candidate is a collaborative, strategic thinker with strong data analysis skills and experience in multi-channel marketing. (Bonus points if you have a favorite D'Ysquith!) This position will be a key player in campaign strategy, channel management, and communication development.

DEVELOPMENT, COMMUNICATIONS & MANAGEMENT ASSISTANT, The 52nd Street Project

The 52nd Street Project, a global leader in young people’s theater and community-based arts programs, seeks a motivated and meticulous Development, Communications & Management Assistant that reports to the Executive Director, and the Directors of Institutional Advancement and Development Director. The ideal candidate is a self-starter, a strong communicator with excellent writing and organizational skills, and has an appreciation of the Project’s programming and youth development principles, and a strong affinity for its mission.

ASSOCIATE ARTISTIC DIRECTOR, Studio Theatre

The Associate Artistic Director serves as the right-hand to the Artistic Director, managing the day-to-day artistic operations of a busy theatre and serving as a de-facto creative producer for all productions.

