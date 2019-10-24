The Wooster Group's Next Project Will Be Bertolt Brecht's The Mother

toggle menu
toggle search form
Off-Broadway News   The Wooster Group's Next Project Will Be Bertolt Brecht's The Mother
By Olivia Clement
Oct 24, 2019
 
Founder Elizabeth LeCompte will direct the new production, featuring original music by Amir ElSaffar, in 2020.
Elizabeth LeCompte
Elizabeth LeCompte

The Wooster Group is working on a new production of Bertolt Brecht's play with music The Mother, written in 1931 during the rise of Fascism in Germany. Wooster Group founder Elizabeth LeCompte will direct and composer Amir ElSaffar will write original music.

The story of a 60-year-old, working-class, illiterate woman who becomes a force for social change and resistance, The Mother traces a woman's journey to revolutionary consciousness.

The Wooster Group production is scheduled for production in 2020, with casting and dates still to be announced.

To learn more about the project, or to contribute to its development, visit The Wooster Group's Kickstater here.

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!