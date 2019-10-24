The Wooster Group's Next Project Will Be Bertolt Brecht's The Mother

Founder Elizabeth LeCompte will direct the new production, featuring original music by Amir ElSaffar, in 2020.

The Wooster Group is working on a new production of Bertolt Brecht's play with music The Mother, written in 1931 during the rise of Fascism in Germany. Wooster Group founder Elizabeth LeCompte will direct and composer Amir ElSaffar will write original music.

The story of a 60-year-old, working-class, illiterate woman who becomes a force for social change and resistance, The Mother traces a woman's journey to revolutionary consciousness.

The Wooster Group production is scheduled for production in 2020, with casting and dates still to be announced.

To learn more about the project, or to contribute to its development, visit The Wooster Group's Kickstater here.