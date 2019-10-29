Theatre Row Welcomes 5 New Resident Companies

The Assembly, Broken Box Mime Theater, LubDub Theatre Company, Noor Theatre, and Superhero Clubhouse will develop new work over two years.

Theatre Row welcomes the five inaugural residents of the Kitchen Sink Residency, a biennial initiative that will see emerging performing arts companies develop world-premiere productions over a two-year period at the multi-theatre complex on 42nd Street. The five residents are The Assembly, Broken Box Mime Theater, LubDub Theatre Company, Noor Theatre, and Superhero Clubhouse.

The Kitchen Sink Residency is co-run by Sarah Hughes, Theatre Row’s new director of artistic programming and Stephanie Rolland, Theatre Row's director of theatre operations, as well as artistic advisory committee, led by board member Andy Hamingson.

In addition to a two-year commitment of space and support, Kitchen Sink offers five companies a sustained home base as they create and present new, never-before-produced work. With the goal of developing a single project over the extended timeline, companies will first have an opportunity to present the work in progress in front of an audience, followed by a festival showcase presentation and a cumulative world-premiere run co-produced by Theatre Row.

The resident companies will also have the opportunity to be in conversation with existing residents (Keen Company, Ma-Yi Theater Company, Mint Theater Company, to name a few), allowing for natural collaborations and mentorships to take place.

Check out the inaugural residents, 2019–2021, and their projects below.

Broken Box Mime Theater’s Capacity

Created and performed by The BKBX Company; Artistic Director Becky Baumwoll

Capacity explores the human body’s capacity as a vessel for communication through a dozen short-form pieces investigating physical and theoretical “volume,” how spaces take on characteristics, and the human capacity for change.

LubDub Theatre Company’s On the Lawn

Co-conceived and co-directed by Caitlin Nasema Cassidy and Geoff Kanick

Dramaturgy by Robert Duffley with choreography by Mayte Natalio

Spend a day in America’s backyard. From the “outdoor carpets” of early modern Europe to the contemporary eco-politics of “freedom lawns” and #droughtshaming, On the Lawn traces the roots of this most peculiar invention through installation art, music, and movement.

Noor Theatre’s First Down

Written by SEVAN

North Carolina native George Berri has become a national sports sensation, beloved hometown hero, and one of the NFL’s best players. But he's about to create a perfect storm of personal, professional and political conflict as he wrestles with the decision to come out as an Arab-Muslim during the Superbowl by praying to Allah after scoring a touchdown.

Superhero Clubhouse’s Mammelephant

Written by Lanxing Fu, music by Treya Lam and Serena Ebony Miller

Co-Created by Sergio Botero, William Cook, Lanxing Fu, Treya Lam, Serena Ebony Miller, Jeremy Pickard, and Eva von Schweinitz. Sound design by Eva von Schweinitz

A time-warping musical play exploring otherness and displacement in the era of climate change, Mammelephant is told through the eyes of the world’s first mammoth-elephant hybrid and generations of female ancestors as they tumble through the history of humanity’s changing relationship to nature.

The Assembly’s In Corpo

Music, story and lyrics by Nate Weida, book, story and lyrics by Ben Beckley

Directed by Jess Chayes, scenic design by Nic Benacerraf, dramaturgy by Stephen Aubrey., costume design by Kate Fry, and sound design by Asa Wember

Drawing freely from works by Franz Kafka and Herman Melville, with an innovative electro-pop, folk and funk score, In Corpo is a new musical created by The Assembly about a dystopian corporate workplace in the near-future. When a stranger arrives at Sector 13-G, Corpo Corporation’s iron-clad, off-center authoritarianism begins to rupture.

The finalist companies were A Canary Torsi, Anonymous Ensemble, The Anthropologists, The Drunkard’s Wife, Houses on the Moon, and Lisa Clair Group.