Theatre Under the Stars’ A Chorus Line Begins September 10

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   Theatre Under the Stars’ A Chorus Line Begins September 10
By Andrew Gans
Sep 10, 2019
Buy Tickets to A Chorus Line
 
Performances continue at the Houston venue through September 22.
in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Cast of A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor

Theatre Under the Stars’ production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Chorus Line runs September 10–22 at Houston's Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed by Julie Kramer with choreography by Jessica Hartman, the cast is led by Clifton Samuels as Zach and Sarah Bowden as Cassie.

Joining them are Brooke Averi as Kristine, Tiffany Chalothron as Connie, Brian Corkum as Mark, Sean Ewing as Al, Veronica Fiaoni as Maggie, Samantha Marisol Gershman as Diana, Eddie Gutierrez as Paul, Paige Faure as Sheila, Leeds Hill as Greg, Logan Keslar as Bobby, Jacob Major as Don, Celia Mei Rubin as Val, Alex Stewart as Mike, Gabi Stapula as Bebe, Madison Turner as Judy, associate choreographer Josh Walden as Larry, and Sharrod Williams as Richie. Austin Colburn and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi serve as swings.

Looking to Cast or Be Cast in a Show Yourself? Try Playbill Jobs Now

Originally directed by Michael Bennett, who choreographed with Bob Avian, A Chorus Line has a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban.

The creative team also includes music director Michael Horsley, set designer Ryan McGettigan, costume designer Colleen Grady, lighting designer Michael Gilliam, and sound designer Andrew Harper. Casting is by Associate Artistic Director Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

Production Photos: A Chorus Line at Theatre Under the Stars

Production Photos: A Chorus Line at Theatre Under the Stars

12 PHOTOS
Cast of <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Cast of A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Celia Mei Rubin in A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
Sharrod Williams in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Sharrod Williams in A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Samantha Marisol in A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Sarah Bowden in A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
Sarah Bowden in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Sarah Bowden in A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Veronica Fiaoni, Paige Faure, and Gabi Stapula in A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
Tiffany Chalothorn and cast of <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Tiffany Chalothorn and cast of A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
in <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Eddie Gutierrez in A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
Cast of <i>A Chorus Line</i>
Cast of A Chorus Line Melissa Taylor
Share

(Updated September 10, 2019)

Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!