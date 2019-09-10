Theatre Under the Stars’ A Chorus Line Begins September 10

Performances continue at the Houston venue through September 22.

Theatre Under the Stars’ production of the Pulitzer Prize-winning A Chorus Line runs September 10–22 at Houston's Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.

Directed by Julie Kramer with choreography by Jessica Hartman, the cast is led by Clifton Samuels as Zach and Sarah Bowden as Cassie.

Joining them are Brooke Averi as Kristine, Tiffany Chalothron as Connie, Brian Corkum as Mark, Sean Ewing as Al, Veronica Fiaoni as Maggie, Samantha Marisol Gershman as Diana, Eddie Gutierrez as Paul, Paige Faure as Sheila, Leeds Hill as Greg, Logan Keslar as Bobby, Jacob Major as Don, Celia Mei Rubin as Val, Alex Stewart as Mike, Gabi Stapula as Bebe, Madison Turner as Judy, associate choreographer Josh Walden as Larry, and Sharrod Williams as Richie. Austin Colburn and Yasmyn Sumiyoshi serve as swings.

Originally directed by Michael Bennett, who choreographed with Bob Avian, A Chorus Line has a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban.

The creative team also includes music director Michael Horsley, set designer Ryan McGettigan, costume designer Colleen Grady, lighting designer Michael Gilliam, and sound designer Andrew Harper. Casting is by Associate Artistic Director Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.



(Updated September 10, 2019)