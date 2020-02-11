TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Sets Sense & Sensibility Musical, Man of La Mancha, More for 2020–2021 Season

Last year’s recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award will stage a total of eight productions in addition to its annual New Works Festival.

Last year’s Regional Theatre Tony Award recipient TheatreWorks Silicon Valley will mount the Sense and Sensibility musical, Man of La Mancha, and six other productions in addition to its New Works Festival during its 2020–2021 season. The season will be led by incoming Artistic Director Tim Bond, who takes over from Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley after 50 years of leading the charge.

Kicking off the season is Queen (July 8–August 2) by Madhuri Shekar. The high-stakes environmental drama, directed by TheatreWorks Casting Director Jeffrey Lo, follows two PhD candidates as they prepare to publish research about the rapid global honeybee demise, but soon find themselves in a moral dilemma.

Queen will be followed by the 2020 New Works Festival (August 7–16), featuring playwrights and composers from across the country as they share developing work with audiences. Hershey Felder then returns to TheatreWorks with the solo musical Hershey Felder as Monsieur Chopin (August 26–September 20). Following Felder will be Todd Kreidler’s adaptation of Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner (October 7–November 1), directed by TheatreWorks Artistic Director Bond.

Just in time for holidays will be the musical adaptation of Sense and Sensibility (December 2–27). Based on Jane Austen’s beloved novel, this work features a book, music, and lyrics by Tony nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), whose Pride and Prejudice made its world premiere at Theatreworks last year. Founding Artistic Director Kelley will return to helm the staging.

The Lifespan of a Fact (January 13–February 7, 2021), seen on Broadway during the 2018–2019 season, will welcome the new year. Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell, and Gordon Farrell, the production will be directed by Bond.

The world premiere of Jessica Dickey’s Nan and the Lower Body (March 10–April 4) will be helmed by TheatreWorks Director of New Works and Artistic Associate Giovanna Sardelli. The play, which was presented at last year’s New Works Festival, follows Pap smear inventor Dr. George Papanicolaou and his assistant, Nan Day, on the verge of a world-changing discovery.

A production of the Tony-winning Man of La Mancha (April 7–May 2) will hit the TheatreWorks stage for the first time since 1981. The musical features a book by Dale Wasserman, music by Mitch Leigh, and lyrics by Joe Darion.

Rounding out the season is the Tony-nominated Having Our Say, The Delany Sisters’ First 100 Years (June 2–27) by Emily Mann, based on the memoir by Sarah L. and A. Elizabeth Delany with Amy Hill Hearth.