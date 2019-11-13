Tim Bond Named New Artistic Director of TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Bond will succeed Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley at the recent Tony-winning regional theatre.

Tim Bond, one of the leading interpreters of the works of August Wilson, has been named the new artistic director of Palo Alto, California’s TheatreWorks Silicon Valley, the recipient of this year's Regional Theatre Tony Award.

He will began his tenure in March 2020 as Founding Artistic Director Robert Kelley winds down his 50th and final season at the helm.

Bond, who holds a B.F.A. in Dramatic Arts from Howard University and an M.F.A. in Directing from the University of Washington, began his career in 1984 with Seattle Group Theatre, where he directed more than 20 productions, eventually serving as artistic director from 1991 to 1996 and curating the company’s MultiCultural Playwrights Festival. From 1996 to 2007, Bond was an associate artistic director of the Oregon Shakespeare Festival.

After 11 seasons at OSF, he accepted the post of producing artistic director at Syracuse Stage and the Syracuse University Department of Drama, where he remained from 2007 to 2016. During his time in upstate New York he directed 18 plays, produced over 100 plays and musicals, and fostered new partnerships and co-productions between Syracuse Stage and other regional theatres nationally and internationally.

Most recently, Bond has served as full Professor at University of Washington’s School of Drama, the last two years as head of the Professional Actor Training Program. He will conclude his tenure there in spring 2020 after directing Cabaret.

TheatreWorks Board of Trustees Chair Roy Johnson said in a statement, “We are delighted Tim Bond has accepted this position. With his stellar national career at major regional theatres as both an award-winning director and administrator, his tireless promotion of new works, and his extensive commitment to diversity and inclusion, Tim brings an extraordinary blend of experience and expertise. We are confident he will honor the profound legacy of Robert Kelley, ensuring TheatreWorks continues the work Kelley began 50 years ago of presenting art that serves our community and contributes to the national theatre narrative.”

Bond added, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to continue Robert Kelley’s great work, and to lead this spirited company into its next exciting phase.”