Theatrical Rights Worldwide Nabs Exclusive Performance Rights for The Other Josh Cohen

By Andrew Gans
Dec 11, 2019
 
Steve Rosen and David Rossmer’s musical will be available for productions worldwide in 2020.
Steve Rosen and company Caitlin McNaney

Musical theatre licensor Theatrical Rights Worldwide has obtained exclusive performance rights for Steve Rosen and David Rossmer's Off-Broadway musical, The Other Josh Cohen.

In a statement, creators Rosen and Rossmer said, “We are beyond thrilled that performers at professional and amateur theatres around the world can now experience the joy of putting on their own production of The Other Josh Cohen. The show’s universal message of hope in the face of adversity has resonated with critics and audiences, and now the Joshes will be making people laugh and feel better about the world at a theater near you.”

The Other Josh Cohen will be available worldwide for productions beginning January 1, 2020.

READ: How a Game of Mario Kart, a Neil Diamond CD, and a Guitar Led to Off-Broadway’s Hit The Other Josh Cohen

The romantic musical comedy was most recently seen Off-Broadway in 2019 at the Westside Theatre starring creators Rossmer and Rosen and directed by Hunter Foster. The musical follows Josh, whose life seems to be going nowhere until the arrival of a mysterious letter.

The Other Josh Cohen premiered at the SoHo Playhouse in 2012 before heading to Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey.

Opening Night Photos: The Other Josh Cohen at Westside Theatre

Opening Night Photos: The Other Josh Cohen at Westside Theatre

