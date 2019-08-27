Theresa Rebeck's Seared to Be Seen at Guggenheim

The new play will is part of the museum's ongoing Works & Process series.

The cast of MCC Theater's upcoming production of Seared, a new comedy by Theresa Rebeck, will perform highlights at the Guggenheim as part of the Works & Process performing arts series. The one-night-only presentation, which will also feature playwright Rebeck and director Moritz von Stuelpnagel, will take place September 9 at 7:30 PM.

As previously reported, the Off-Broadway premiere of Seared will feature a company made up of four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza (Company), W. Tré Davis (Valor), Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening), and David Mason (Trick or Treat).

In Seared, brilliant chef Harry (Esparza) scores a mention in a food magazine with his signature scallops, and his business partner Mike (Mason) finally sees profits within reach. The only problem? Harry refuses to recreate his masterpiece for the masses. Then mix in a shrewd restaurant consultant (Rodriguez) and a waiter (Davis) with dreams of his own.

Seared will be presented by MCC Theater in the Susan & Ronald Frankel Theater at The Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, which will be transformed into a kitchen for the production, beginning October 3. Opening night is October 28 .

The play was seen at the Williamstown Theater Festival last year, and was originally commissioned and produced by San Francisco Playhouse.