Tickets to a Broadway Preview of Diana to Benefit The Actors Fund

Sales from a large block of seats on March 16 will benefit the national human services organization.

Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group have donated a large block of seats for the March 16 preview in support of The Actors Fund. A hundred per cent of these Producer’s Picks tickets purchased will benefit the national human services organization supporting performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Tickets for the special performance are now on sale at actorsfund.org/Diana or by calling (212) 221-7300 ext. 133.

Diana, the new musical about the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre March 2 ahead of a March 31 opening night.

Kinky Boots' Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.

The cast of Diana also features Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath with casting by Telsey + Company.