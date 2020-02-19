Tickets to a Broadway Preview of Diana to Benefit The Actors Fund

By Olivia Clement
Feb 19, 2020
Buy Tickets to Diana
 
Sales from a large block of seats on March 16 will benefit the national human services organization.
in rehearsal for<i> Diana</i>
Judy Kaye, Jeanna de Waal, and Roe Hartrampf in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson/Marathon Digital

Diana producers Grove Entertainment (Beth Williams), Frank Marshall and The Araca Group have donated a large block of seats for the March 16 preview in support of The Actors Fund. A hundred per cent of these Producer’s Picks tickets purchased will benefit the national human services organization supporting performing arts and entertainment professionals.

Tickets for the special performance are now on sale at actorsfund.org/Diana or by calling (212) 221-7300 ext. 133.

Diana, the new musical about the late Princess of Wales, will begin performances at Broadway's Longacre Theatre March 2 ahead of a March 31 opening night.

Kinky Boots' Jeanna de Waal stars in the title role, alongside Roe Hartrampf as Prince Charles, Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles, and two-time Tony winner Judy Kaye as Queen Elizabeth.

Directed by Tony winner Christopher Ashley with choreography by Kelly Devine, the bio musical comes from the Tony Award-winning Memphis creative duo: librettist-lyricist Joe DiPietro and composer-lyricist David Bryan.

The cast of Diana also features Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Bruce Dow, Richard Gatta, Lauren E.J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye Hopkins, Andre Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomas Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko, and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Check out rehearsal photos below

Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for Diana on Broadway

Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for Diana on Broadway

10 PHOTOS
André Jordan in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
André Jordan in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Judy Kaye and David Zinn in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Zach Adkins in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Zach Adkins in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Roe Hartrampf, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Tomas Matos in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Roe Hartrampf, Bethany Ann Tesarck, and Tomas Matos in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Christopher Ashley in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Joe DiPietro and David Bryan in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Joe DiPietro and David Bryan in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
William Ivey Long in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
Jeanna de Waal in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Jeanna de Waal in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Cast and creative team in rehearsal for Diana Andy Henderson
in rehearsal for <i>Diana</i>
Cast and creative team of Diana Andy Henderson
Share

The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by William Ivey Long, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestrations by John Clancy, and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath with casting by Telsey + Company.

