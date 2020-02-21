Timothy Hughes, Lesli Margherita, and More Strip Down for A Very Skivvies Presidents Day

By Nathan Skethway
Feb 21, 2020
 
The popular underwear-clad duo returned to the Green Room 42 on February 17.
Timothy Hughes and the Skivvies Heath Calvert

A star-studded line-up of scantily clad Broadway and cabaret favorites took the stage in A Very Skivvies President's Day February 17 at The Green Room 42. The show featured a handful of politics-themed mash-ups.

Joining Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley were Hadestown fan favorite Tim Hughes, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (currently in Emojiland), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill), Gina Milo (Les Misérables), Ben Bogen (Frozen), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Florrie Bagel (The Rose Tattoo), and Travis Kent (Disaster!).

PHOTOS: Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

Molina and Cearley, also known as the Skivvies, were joined by band members Josh Roberts, Debbie Tjong, and Eli Katz Zoller.

Nick Cearley and Lauren Molina Heath Calvert
Lauren Molina Heath Calvert
Lesli Margherita Heath Calvert
Gina Milo Heath Calvert
Nick Cearley and Gina Milo Heath Calvert
Nick Cearley, Gina Milo, and Lauren Molina Heath Calvert
Ben Bogan Heath Calvert
Ben Bogan and the Skivvies Heath Calvert
Nick Cearley and Travis Kent Heath Calvert
Eli Zoller Heath Calvert
