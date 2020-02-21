Timothy Hughes, Lesli Margherita, and More Strip Down for A Very Skivvies Presidents Day

The popular underwear-clad duo returned to the Green Room 42 on February 17.

A star-studded line-up of scantily clad Broadway and cabaret favorites took the stage in A Very Skivvies President's Day February 17 at The Green Room 42. The show featured a handful of politics-themed mash-ups.

Joining Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley were Hadestown fan favorite Tim Hughes, Olivier winner Lesli Margherita (currently in Emojiland), Nathan Lee Graham (Priscilla Queen of the Desert), Logan Hart (Jagged Little Pill), Gina Milo (Les Misérables), Ben Bogen (Frozen), Kuhoo Verma (Octet), Florrie Bagel (The Rose Tattoo), and Travis Kent (Disaster!).

PHOTOS: Spend a 2-Show Day With Hadestown's Timothy Hughes

Molina and Cearley, also known as the Skivvies, were joined by band members Josh Roberts, Debbie Tjong, and Eli Katz Zoller.