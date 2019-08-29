Tina Benko Stars in Jonathan Spector's Eureka Day Off-Broadway

The Colt Coeur production opens August 29.

Tina Benko stars in the East Coast premiere of Eureka Day, Jonathan Spector's new play centered around the vaccination debate. Performances will run through September 21 at Walkerspace in Lower Manhattan. Adrienne Campbell-Holt directs the Colt Coeur production.

Opening night is set for August 29.

The play, which premiered at California's Aurora Theater last year, explores the question, "How do you find consensus when you can't agree on the facts?" by following Carina, who has just become a freshman member of the board of directors at her son's new private school. A mumps outbreak hits the school, setting off a heated debate between parents—and a deluge of Facebook trolls.

Joining Benko (Scenes From a Marriage, Top Girls) will be KK Moggie (Passage), Thomas Jay Ryan (The Crucible), Brian Wiles, and Elizabeth Carter.

The production will feature costumes by Lux Haac, lighting by Grant Yeager, and sound design by Amy Altadonna. Casting is by Anne Davison.

