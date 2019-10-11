Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Announces Digital Lottery

The bio-musical begins performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre October 12.

A $45 digital lottery for performances of Tina – The Tina Turner Musical will be offered ahead of the bio musical's start of previews October 12 at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The digital lottery will open at 9 AM the day of the performance for evening performances, and 8 PM the day prior to the performance for matinee performances. Matinee lotteries will close at 9 AM the day of the performance, and evening lotteries will close at 1 PM the day of the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay online. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to showtime.

WATCH: Adrienne Warren, Phyllida Lloyd, and More on ‘Bringing Tina Turner Home’

Olivier Award nominee Adrienne Warren stars as the Queen of Rock n’ Roll in the Phyllida Lloyd-helmed musical. Daniel J. Watts plays Ike Turner with Dawnn Lewis as Zelma, and Myra Lucretia Taylor Gran Georgeanna. Tina – The Tina Musical officially opens November 7, featuring a book by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and choreography by Anthony van Laast.

To enter the lottery, click here .

