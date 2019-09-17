Tom Hiddleston and Stephen Colbert Compete in a Hamlet Soliloquy Face-Off

The Broadway star dropped by The Late Show to talk about Betrayal and Loki, and to show off his Shakespeare skills.

Tom Hiddleston sent the audience of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert into a frenzy September 16 when the current star of Broadway’s Betrayal showed off his soliloquizing chops.

“You played Hamlet,” said Colbert. “Well, first question—to be or not to be, Tom?” When Hiddleston hesitated, the talk show host jumped to recite a few more lines of the famous soliloquy. A brief pause, however, allowed the The Avengers star to jump in and take over as the Danish prince.

After the friendly competition ended, the performer discussed the differences between fighting on stage versus on film. Hiddleston also spoke with Colbert about his warm-up rituals to prepare for going on stage each night—a game called “Big Booty”—and the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki.



