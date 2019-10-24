Tony Awards Determine 2020 Eligibility for Broadway's Moulin Rouge! And More

The 74th annual ceremony will be held June 7.

The Tony Award Administration Committee met for the first time in the 2019–2020 season October 24 to discuss eligibility for the first six Broadway productions to open in this cycle.

The shows discussed were Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Moulin Rouge!, Sea Wall/A Life, Betrayal, The Height of the Storm, and The Great Society.

The committee made the following determinations:

Aaron Tveit and Karen Olivo will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Moulin Rouge!.

Tom Hiddleston, Charlie Cox and Zawe Ashton will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Betrayal.

Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Height of the Storm.

All other eligibility rulings were consistent with the productions’ opening night billing.

As previously announced, the 2020 Tony Awards will take place June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Nominations will be announced April 28.

