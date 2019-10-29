Tony Nominee and Ab Fab Star Joanna Lumley Set for Opera-Themed Rom-Com

Falling for Figaro, directed by Ben Lewin, will also feature Danielle Macdonald.

Tony Award nominee Joanna Lumley will play a fictional opera diva in the upcoming romantic comedy Falling for Figaro. The film hails from director Ben Lewin, who co-wrote the screenplay with Allen Palmer, Deadline reports.

The movie will center on a young fund manager named Millie (to be played by Patti Cake$ star Danielle Macdonald) who leaves her job to pursue her dream of becoming an opera singer. She lands vocal lessons with opera star Meghan Geoffrey-Bishop (Lumley), through whom she meets fellow student Max.

Opera staples will comprise much of the movie's score, with selections from the likes of The Barber of Seville and The Marriage of Figaro (both featuring the movie's title character), Don Giovanni, and Carmen.

Lumley, perhaps best known for her role as Patsy Stone on BBC's Absolutely Fabulous, earned a Tony nod in 2011 for her work in the Broadway revival of La Bête.

