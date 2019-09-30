Tony Nominee Ariana DeBose and Sara Niemietz Will Join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture

Cabaret & Concert News   Tony Nominee Ariana DeBose and Sara Niemietz Will Join Jason Robert Brown at SubCulture
By Adam Hetrick
Sep 30, 2019
 
The Tony-winning composer continues his residency at the East Village venue.
The_Politician_Netflix_NY_Premiere_9.26.19
Ariana DeBose Dimitrios Kanbouris/Getty for Netflix

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown, whose record-breaking SubCulture concert residency is now in its fifth year, will return October 14 at 7 PM with special guests Ariana DeBose and Sara Niemietz.

A Tony nominee for her performance in the title role of Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, DeBose stars as Anita in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake, which hits theatres December 2020.

Niemietz made her Broadway debut in Hollywood Arms, and later appeared in the 2007 Los Angeles premiere of Brown’s 13. She has toured extensively with Postmodern Jukebox, and can be heard on several of the band's albums.

DeBose and Niemietz will join Brown for the concert that will showcase music from throughout his career, in addition to new material from his upcoming projects.

Brown is a three-time Tony Award winner for Parade (Best Score) and The Bridges of Madison County (Best Score, Best Orchestrations). His musicals also include Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, 13, Honeymoon in Vegas, and the upcoming Billy Crystal musical Mr. Saturday Night.

For tickets, visit SubCultureNewYork.com.

