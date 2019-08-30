Tony Nominee Ashley Park Joins Frozen Star Caissie Levy in Concert at London’s Cadogan Hall

Levy has appeared in the West End productions of Ghost the Musical and the 2010 revival of Hair.

Caissie Levy, who currently stars as Elsa in the Broadway premiere of Disney’s Frozen, will perform at London’s Cadogan Hall September 15 at 6:30 PM, where she will be joined by Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls). Levy appeared as Molly in the West End premiere of Ghost The Musical and played Sheila in the 2010 London revival of Hair—roles she also played on Broadway.

Levy has also played Elphaba in Wicked, Fantine in Les Misérables, and Penny Pingleton in Hairspray on Broadway. In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Broadway revival of Hair, Levy has just released an acoustic single of “Aquarius,” available on iTunes and Spotify.

Park, who will return to Broadway this winter in Grand Horizons, is currently in Europe filming Emily in Paris, a new half-hour series from Darren Star.

