Tony Nominee Austin Pendleton Extends in Life Sucks. Off-Broadway

By Dan Meyer
Aug 09, 2019
 
The Aaron Posner play is currently running through September 1 at Theatre Row.
Austin Pendleton and Nadia Bowers Russ Rowland

Tony nominee Austin Pendleton will play the role of The Professor in Life Sucks. for an additional week, concluding his run August 18.

The Aaron Posner play (loosely inspired by Chekov's Uncle Vanya) follows a group of old friends, ex-lovers, estranged in-laws, and lifelong enemies who gather to grapple with life’s thorniest questions—and each other.

Jed Diamond will assume the role of The Professor on August 20, joining new cast members Andrew Hovelson, Michael Broadhurst, and Jenny Strassburg on stage.

Life Sucks. opened June 16 at Theatre Row. Directed by Drama Desk nominee Jeff Wise, the play is scheduled to run through September 1.

The Wheelhouse Theatre Company production features scenic design by Brittany Vasta, costume design by Christopher Metzger, lighting design by Drew Florida, sound design by Mark Van Hare, prop design by Deb Gaouette, and casting by Eisenberg/Beans Casting. The Production Stage Manager is Caitlin O’Rouke and the Executive Producer/General Manager is Visceral Entertainment - Michael Chase Gosselin & Tim Sulka.

