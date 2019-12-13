Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker Joins Season 5 of Billions

The Broadway alum will recur on the Showtime series, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.

Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange) has joined Season 5 of Billions in a recurring role. Breaker most recently played Aaron Burr in Hamilton and has appeared on stage in Shrek, The Book of Mormon, and others.

Deadline reports Breaker will play Chief of Staff Scooter Dunbar, who works for tycoon Michael Prince, played by recent Macbeth Corey Stoll. Also joining the cast is Nip/Tuck’s Roma Maffia (The Vagina Monologues Off-Broadway) as District Attorney Mary Ann Gramm.



The Showtime series has long had a connection to the theatre world with leads Giamatti (The Iceman Cometh) and Damian Lewis (Hamlet) both being Broadway alums. Supporting cast members Kate Dillon and Maggie Siff both appeared Off-Broadway earlier past year and Tony nominee Melissa Errico (Amour) guest starred in Season 1.