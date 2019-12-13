Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker Joins Season 5 of Billions

toggle menu
toggle search form
Film & TV News   Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker Joins Season 5 of Billions
By Dan Meyer
Dec 13, 2019
 
The Broadway alum will recur on the Showtime series, starring Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis.
King_Kong_Broadway_Opening_Night_2018_20_HR.jpg
Daniel Breaker Joseph Marzullo/WENN

Tony Nominee Daniel Breaker (Passing Strange) has joined Season 5 of Billions in a recurring role. Breaker most recently played Aaron Burr in Hamilton and has appeared on stage in Shrek, The Book of Mormon, and others.

Deadline reports Breaker will play Chief of Staff Scooter Dunbar, who works for tycoon Michael Prince, played by recent Macbeth Corey Stoll. Also joining the cast is Nip/Tuck’s Roma Maffia (The Vagina Monologues Off-Broadway) as District Attorney Mary Ann Gramm.

READ: If Daniel Breaker Weren’t an Actor, He Would Be a Chef

The Showtime series has long had a connection to the theatre world with leads Giamatti (The Iceman Cometh) and Damian Lewis (Hamlet) both being Broadway alums. Supporting cast members Kate Dillon and Maggie Siff both appeared Off-Broadway earlier past year and Tony nominee Melissa Errico (Amour) guest starred in Season 1.

Passing Strange Production Photos

Passing Strange Production Photos

7 PHOTOS
Cast
Cast
Stew and Daniel Breaker
Stew and Daniel Breaker
Cast
Cast
Stew
Stew
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Cast
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!