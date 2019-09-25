Tony Nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega Gets Role on CW Riverdale Spinoff, Katy Keene

By Dan Meyer
Sep 25, 2019
 
The original Mimi of Rent and upcoming In the Heights film star will play the mother of Katy’s roommate, Jorge.
Two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega is set to appear in a recurring role on the CW’s Katy Keene. Deadline reports that Rubin-Vega will play Luisa, a loving mom and former Rockette who owns a Washington Heights bodega with her husband. Luisa is the mother of Jorge, Katy’s roommate and a Broadway hopeful with a secret drag persona named Ginger.

Jonny Beauchamp plays Jorge/Ginger opposite Lucy Hale’s Katy Keene. After continued rejections as Jorge, he’s encouraged by Katy to audition as Ginger. Katy Keene is expected to air on the CW in early 2020—the show is a spinoff of the hit series Riverdale.

Rubin-Vega was Tony-nominated in 1996 for originating the role of Mimi in Rent. The upcoming In the Heights star received a second Tony nomination in 2004 as Featured Actress in a Play for Anna in the Tropics.

