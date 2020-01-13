Tony Nominee Ethan Slater Joins Off-Broadway Assassins Revival

The cast of the Classic Stage Company production will also include Judy Kuhn, Steven Pasquale, and Brandon Uranowitz.

Ethan Slater is the latest Tony Award nominee to join the cast of the upcoming Off-Broadway revival of Assassins. The SpongeBob SquarePants favorite will take on the role of Lee Harvey Oswald/the Balladeer. The Classic Stage Company production, directed by John Doyle, runs April 2–May 17.

As previously announced, the new staging of the Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman musical will also star Judy Kuhn as Sara Jane Moore, Steven Pasquale as John Wilkes Booth, Will Swenson as Charles Guiteau, Wesley Taylor as Giuseppe Zangara, Brandon Uranowitz as Leon Czolgosz, Adam Chanler-Berat as John Hinckley Jr., Tavi Gevinson as Squeaky Fromme, and Andy Grotelueschen as Samuel Byck.

Slater recently reprised his performance as SpongeBob in Nickelodeon's small-screen presentation of the musical. His additional credits include Who's Your Baghdaddy Off-Broadway and FX's Fosse/Verdon (in which he played a young Joel Grey).

Additional casting will be announced later.

The production marks the conclusion of both CSC's 2019–2020 season and Doyle's Sondheim-Weidman hat trick, having previously directed Pacific Overtures at the company in 2017 and Road Show at the Public Theater in 2008.

