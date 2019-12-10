Tony Nominee Harry Connick Jr. Shares What to Expect From A Celebration of Cole Porter

The three-week limited engagement will officially open December 12 at the Nederlander Theatre.

Harry Connick, Jr. has returned to Broadway in Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, which will officially open December 12 for a three-week engagement at the Nederlander Theatre. Watch the video above and find out what to expect from the concert production.

Conceived and directed by Connick, Jr., the limited run features sets by Tony winner Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection design by Boritt and Caite Hevner, and lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington.

"I've always had such amazing experiences on Broadway and with the amazing collaborations I've had, so this is yet another really exciting time for me,” shared the Grammy winner. The artist, who also wrote the score for Broadway’s Thou Shalt Not and recently appeared in the world premiere of the musical The Sting, released his first album for Verve Records, True Love: A Celebration of Cole Porter, October 25.

The production also recently announced a digital lottery that opens at 9 AM the day of the performance for evening performances, and 8 PM the day prior for matinee performances.

Producing the engagement are Connick Performances, James L. Nederlander, and Grove Entertainment.