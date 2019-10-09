Tony Nominee Robin de Jesús, Jessica Vosk, Alexis Michele Set for Final El Conjunto Concert

The Viva Broadway Hispanic Heritage Month performance series concludes October 13.

The slate of performances for Viva Broadway’s final El Conjunto concert will include three-time Tony nominee Robin de Jesús (The Boys in the Band), Jessica Vosk (Fiddler on the Roof, Wicked), Khris Davis (Sweat), and RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Alexis Michelle. The concert will be held October 13 at W Times Square, beginning at 7 PM.

Broadway alum Ana Villafañe (On Your Feet!) will host the cabaret-style concert program with additional featured performers including Roberto Araujo (In The Heights at Gala Theatre), Samara Ariel Ehrlich (Next to Normal at Second Stage), Doreen Montalvo (On Your Feet!), and composer Jaime Lozano (Dare to Go Beyond). Justin Ramos serves as musical director.





WATCH: Robin de Jesús Finds His 6 Degrees of Broadway Separation

Viva Broadway is the Broadway League’s audience development partnership with the Hispanic community to help bridge the world of Broadway with Latinx audiences around the country. The long-term initiative aims to increase awareness about Broadway while culturally enriching lives, bringing families together, and building new careers in the theatre.

Tickets are available through the TodayTix app. For more information, visit Viva.Broadway.

